Former EFCC Twitter handler, Olufemi Adeyemi, joins Union Bank

Former handler of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Twitter account, Olufemi Adeyemi, has joined Union Bank. The man better known as F.Shaw broke the news himself on Tuesday. Unlike at EFCC where Adeyemi’s identity was a well-guarded secret, Union Bank is already using its new handler’s star appeal to attract new customers and …

The post Former EFCC Twitter handler, Olufemi Adeyemi, joins Union Bank appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

