Former Vice President, Alex Alex Ekwueme collapses

Second republic Vice-President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, has reportedly collapsed and has been admitted at the Intensive Care Unit of Memfys Hospital for Neurosurgery, by Penok petrol station in Trans-Ekulu, Enugu State. It was gathered that Ekwueme collapsed around 2am last Saturday, at his residence in Independence Layout, Enugu. The development comes barely 10 days (October […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

