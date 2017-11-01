Former Vice President, Alex Alex Ekwueme collapses
Second republic Vice-President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, has reportedly collapsed and has been admitted at the Intensive Care Unit of Memfys Hospital for Neurosurgery, by Penok petrol station in Trans-Ekulu, Enugu State. It was gathered that Ekwueme collapsed around 2am last Saturday, at his residence in Independence Layout, Enugu. The development comes barely 10 days (October […]
