Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ghana to review laws that protect children – Graphic Online

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Graphic Online

Ghana to review laws that protect children
Graphic Online
A national legislative consultative meeting has been held in Accra to usher in the review of laws that protect children in the country to conform to current societal trends. The review of the laws, which include the Children's Act, the Juvenile Justice
Adults must protect their children – MinisterGhana Business News
Caterers Planned Protest Baseless – OtikoPeace FM Online

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.