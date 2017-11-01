Lacking poise, Atletico Madrid enduring difficult phase – Washington Post
|
Washington Post
|
Lacking poise, Atletico Madrid enduring difficult phase
Washington Post
MADRID — That stout defense has been shaky. That efficient offense has been faulty. That habitual poise has gone. Atletico Madrid has not been its old self lately, and that means it will likely have to wait at least another year before it can try …
Atletico Madrid's woes: Missed chances, defensive holes and no signings
'Destiny didn't want it': Atletico Madrid on the brink of exiting Champions League
"Gabi and 10 Ghosts": Atletico face Euro crisis
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!