God’ll wipe out Delta’s shame in 2019 —Utomi

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—A governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Prof. Pat Utomi, has said that God’s plan is to wipe away shame from the state in 2019.

Speaking during a consultative meeting with Delta North APC party leaders in Asaba, Utomi challenged Deltans to leave their comfort zone and collectively come together and take up the responsibility of rescuing the state “from its current misery.”

He said: “Going through Delta, what you see is misery starring at the faces of the people. The time for change is now,” adding that majority of Deltans are groaning and waiting for a new birth which will bring transformation to the state.

“Delta has suffered years of inept leadership that has failed to harness the great potentials that abound here. It is hoped that we can collectively make great difference in our state if we put our mind to it, believing that if we all agree together, we can change bad governances in Delta and create a better future for our state.

“So, I say to you that it is time for Deltans to arise and take responsibility for what becomes the state,” saying that it is expected that every generation must make its shoulder available for the next generation to stand on.

