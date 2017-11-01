Good!! Nigeria’s Star Boy, Wizkid Gifts 100k Each To Physically Challenged People In Surulere

Social media went up in a frenzy when Nigeria’s Star boy and Ojuelegba crooner, Wizkid, visited his childhood neighborhood in Surulere area of Lagos State. #Wizkid reportedly gave 100k each

The post Good!! Nigeria’s Star Boy, Wizkid Gifts 100k Each To Physically Challenged People In Surulere appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

