Google pulls flight API search, putting its competition in a tight spot

QPX Express API, a code that allows small companies to integrate flight data into their apps, will be discontinued by Google in the spring. The change could put a number of travel apps in a tight spot for aggregating flight data.

The post Google pulls flight API search, putting its competition in a tight spot appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

