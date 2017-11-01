Gov Umahi sacks Ebonyi commissioner for Justice

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has relieved the state Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state, Augustine Nwakwoagu, of his appointment with immediate effect. In a statement Wednesday evening, signed by his Principal Secretary, Mr. Clement Nweke, Umahi said that Mr. Nwankwoegu was sacked over alleged ‘acts inconsistent with his official duties’. The […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

