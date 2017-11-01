Pages Navigation Menu

Governor Obaseki speaks on stolen Benin Artefacts

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in News

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said that his administration has commenced engagements with relevant stakeholders to ensure the return of stolen Benin artefacts. Obaseki said this when he received the publishers of Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung of Germany, a Frankfurt General Newspaper, working on a documentary to drum support for the return of the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

