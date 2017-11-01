Graft cases monitoring c’ttee: NJC replaces Salami with Galadima

NATIONAL JUDICIAL Council, NJC, yesterday, replaced a former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ayo Salami, as the head of the Corruption and Financial Crime Cases Trial Monitoring Committee. A statement by the Director of Information, NJC, Mr .Soji , stated that Salami was replaced by a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Suleiman […]

