Group seeks Presidency intervention in agencies’ attacks on Intels









Group under the aegis of the Niger Delta Youth Coalition (NDYC) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to call the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA) and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to order by mandating them to seize their incessant media trail of Intels Nigeria Limited.

The group, which said such attacks were uncalled for and inimical to the country’s economic aspirations, also criticised the activities of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) against Intels.

Speaking in a statement on Tuesday, Chizi Amadike, national coordinator of NDYC, said it was unfortunate that agencies of government had become “willing tools of political persecution against perceived opponents of the present administration.

“First it was NPA, followed by FIRS and then OGFZA. Which agency will descend next on Intels? Government agencies should not dabble into politics. They should stop attacking Intels. If they have any issues with the company, such issues can be resolved amicably rather than the media trials they are doing at present.”

According to Amadike, “there is a common trend in the campaign of calumny against Intels. They write letter to the company alleging all manners of offence and then immediately release it to the media. This plot to paint Intels black is neither good for our economy nor for the employees of Intels and it is capable of jeopardising government’s foreign direct investment drive.”

The Federal Government and its agencies should be interested in creating enabling environment for businesses to thrive and create jobs, he said. “We need as many companies as possible to create jobs in the country, but with the present coordinated attacks on companies like Intels, these agencies are telling the international community that it is not safe to invest in Nigeria,” he said.

While arguing that political risks remain one of the major reasons why foreign investors shun Nigeria, Amadike asked the federal government to reverse the trend.

Citing example, he said: “The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently identified political risk as a major factor hindering Nigeria’s economic growth. The present government must put an end to this. We the youth suffer joblessness when investors stay away from the country.”

The NDYC coordinator also called for government attention on the damaged section of the East-West road leading to Onne seaport.

“The condition of this road has led to the suffering of many in the area. This is a part of the country where the government reaps in billions of naira daily yet it does not find it necessary to repair the bad road.

The post Group seeks Presidency intervention in agencies' attacks on Intels appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust.

