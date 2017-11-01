European Union observers say poll was more transparent – The Standard
The Standard
European Union observers say poll was more transparent
Any election dispute should be presented in court, election observers from the European Union have said. The European Union Election Observation Mission (EUEOM) also said an initial analysis of result forms for the October 26 repeat presidential poll …
