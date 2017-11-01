HoS confronts Chief of Staff at FEC

as Buhari swears-in Mustapha as SGF

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—THE weekly Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting which started after the swearing-in of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, and the launch of the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem witnessed a mild drama.

Before the arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari at about 10:40am for the three assignments, the swearing in, the Emblem launch and the FEC, the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita was seen in an unusual mood.

This is also as two highly rated ministers also had altercation before the commencement of the day’s activities at the chamber.

Although the reason for her seemingly gloomy mood of the Head of Service was not known, it may not be unconnected with the leak of memo she had recently sent to President Buhari in respect of the controversial recall of the sacked Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina.

The Council Chamber which was filled to the brim had in attendance the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Service Chiefs and Ministers among others.

As the dignitaries were waiting for the arrival of President Buhari,

Vice President Osinbajo and Chief of Staff to the President Abba Kyari were engaged in discussion in a form that suggested that they were questioning Oyo-Ita.

The Head of Service, was seen angrily gesticulating while trying to make her point in what was seemed to be a heated argument with the Chief of Staff, Kyari.

Oyo-Ita after some time, went back to her seat but in a short while, she rose again and headed straight to Osinbajo, who also engaged her in a discussion though in a hush tone perhaps over the issue.

The National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, later joined the conversation after which the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation was seen calming the Head of Service.

She was later asked to return to her seat by the Deputy Chief of Staff Femi Ipaye, when it was now obvious all eyes were fixed on them.

More details soon

