How Davido’s Daughters, Imade And Hailey Celebrated Halloween In The US

Davido’s daughters also took part in the Halloween celebration last night. Sophia dressed up Imade as Belle from Beauty & the Beast and they went trick and treating for candy with friends. On the other hand, Amanda who is the singer’s Atlanta based second babymama, dressed up Hailey in a cute pink Flamingo costume. On …

The post How Davido’s Daughters, Imade And Hailey Celebrated Halloween In The US appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

