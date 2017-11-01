Pages Navigation Menu

How Davido’s Daughters, Imade And Hailey Celebrated Halloween In The US

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Entertainment

Davido’s daughters also took part in the Halloween celebration last night. Sophia dressed up Imade as Belle from Beauty & the Beast and they went trick and treating for candy with friends. On the other hand, Amanda who is the singer’s Atlanta based second babymama, dressed up Hailey in a cute pink Flamingo costume. On …

