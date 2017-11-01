“How I wish I can beat up my wife this way” – Nigerian man says as he posts photo of a battered woman

In the growing light and awareness about domestic violence, this post from this young man is very disturbing.

A Nigerian man, Young Superior on Facebook posted a photo of a battered woman and said he wish he can beat his wife that way!

See screenshot obtained by Instablog below:

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Loading…

Related

READ ALSO: Man arrested after his attempt to kill his mother in Akwa Ibom (Graphic photos)

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com.ng Click here to read the full text on the original website.