How Jide Tinubu Died
Jide, first son of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, reportedly slumped and died yesterday evening. Reports reaching from a reliable source close
The post How Jide Tinubu Died appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!