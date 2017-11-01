Pages Navigation Menu

Hurray! 2017 Black Friday is on November 10! (See Best Deals In Lagos)

Posted on Nov 1, 2017

Best Black Friday 2017 Deals in Lagos. Lagos State, through the Chamber of Commerce, has declared November 10, 2017, Black Friday. See best deals you can get on November 10 below. What is Black Friday? Black Friday is the day after the United States holiday of Thanksgiving, regarded as the first day of the Christmas …

