Hyundai Motors Nigeria Begins 30-Day Free Service

By Daniels Ekugo Hyundai Motors Nigeria Limited (HMNL) has announced a comprehensive 30-day discounted service campaign, beginning from 01 November 2017 for owners and fleet managers of Hyundai cars including Hyundai Commercial Vehicles. The campaign which is tagged ‘Before service clinic’ is absolutely an initiative of HMNL aimed at helping customers rediscover the value of their Hyundai vehicles and appreciate the commitment of the dealership to the brand. Announcing the scheme in Lagos, the Hyundai Motors Nigeria Limited head of after sales – Srinivas Jayaram said up to 50% discount on body parts and 15% discount on body repair and mechanical labour charges would be permitted on applicable services during the campaign.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

