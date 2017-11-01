I regret not heeding Obasanjo’s advice – Biyi Afonja

A retired Professor of Statistics, Biyi Afonja, has said that he regrets rejecting former President, Olusegun Obasanjo’s overtures to vie for Ogun governorship over 40 years ago. Afonja lamented that Ogun West’s agitation to produce governor since 1976 would have been actualised, if he had listen Obasanjo. He spoke on Wednesday while donating some of […]

I regret not heeding Obasanjo’s advice – Biyi Afonja

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

