I will appoint more ministers soon – Buhari

Following the recent development, especially of the sack of one of his cabinet members, President Muhammadu Buhari has, on Tuesday, revealed that he would soon expand his cabinet above the 36 members representing the 36 states of the federation.

President Buhari gave the revelation in his speech delivered Tuesday to the national executive council of the All Progressives Congress in Abuja.

President Buhari who described the current Federal Executive Council as compact, however, said that he would expand it to accommodate fresh ideas and fresh blood.

He said the FEC would be expanded to bring in more supporters at federal level, with fresh ideas to be injected into the government.

President Buhari also regretted that he had not re-constituted the boards of parastatals as promised in 2015.

According to Buhari, the “compressed federal executive council will be expanded to bring in more supporters at Federal Level, with fresh ideas to be injected into the government”.

“Last year I said we would re-constitute the Boards of Parastatals. I must regret the fact that we have not done so, for many reasons.

“Some of us in this meeting may know I had given instructions since October 2015 for this exercise to start. But there have been inordinate delays through several Committees in an attempt to get the balance right and to make sure all parts of the country are equitably represented.

“On the other hand I am keenly aware that our supporters are very eager for these appointments to be announced. By the Grace of God these appointments will be announced soon. Especially now that the economy is improving, we will have the resources to cater for the appointees,” he said.

Vanguard

