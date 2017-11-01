Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I will contest and win convincingly, Isiaka assures

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

By Adejoke Adeleye,Abeokuta Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka(GNI),a governorship aspirant in Ogun State had declared that he is still in the gubernatorial race in 2019. GNU who made this statement at The Believe Movement(TBM) empowerment programme today at Ake Palace OF Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo the paramount of Egbaland,theme”Enhancing the social contract through values-driven Governance”. His statement”let me state without equivocation that I am still in the 2019 gubernatorial race and move determined this time around to contest and win convincingly”.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.