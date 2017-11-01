I’ll not betray Aguata, Anambra political leaders —Nwoye

By Charles Kumolu

The All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate in the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State, Dr. Tony Nwoye, has vowed not to disappoint the hope placed in him by the endorsement of his candidacy by two prominent political groups in the state, Anambra Political Stakeholders Forum, and Leaders of Thought of Aguata II (North) Constituency.

The two groups in separate communiqués had endorsed Nwoye’s aspiration ahead of the November 18 governorship election in different dispatches to him, a statement by the Tony Nwoye Campaign said.

The Anambra Political Stakeholders Forum, with Okey Umeano as chairman and Nnamdi Mekoh as Secretary had in a letter to Nwoye disclosed that following the decision of the group not to sit on the fence on who becomes governor of the state, it has resolved among others to adopt Nwoye as its candidate for the elections.

Part of an endorsement letter dated October 25, 2017 read:”The Anambra Political Stakeholders Forum, subject to further discussion with you, has adopted you as their candidate for the gubernatorial election of November 18, 2017 and will mobilise, not only our members but the entire political class to vote you in.”

A similar endorsement by the Elders and Leaders of Thought of Aguata II (North) State Constituency at a meeting on October 10, 2017, resolved that the interest of the people of the area would be best projected and protected by Nwoye as governor.

Responding to the endorsements, Dr. Nwoye said: “These were endorsements not just of my person but of my policies and promises, and by God’s grace, I pledge not to disappoint these highly placed individuals and groups who have put confidence in me.”

The post I’ll not betray Aguata, Anambra political leaders —Nwoye appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

