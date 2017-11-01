Imo State University 2017/2018 Merit Admission List Released.

This is to inform all candidates who participated in the admission screening of the Imo State University that theither admission list is out but not yet online. HOW TO CHECK: Since the Imo State University admission list is not yet available online, it can only be checked via the local newspapersolicitors in Owerri: IMSU Star, …

