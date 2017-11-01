Its Normal For Your Vagina To Smell, If Your Man Doesn’t Like It DUMP Him – Gynecologist

I know most ladies will jump to joy at the sight of this headline but; calm down all y’all. Not every odor is acceptable in vagina ooo. Dr Jen Gunter has spoken out about men demanding or expecting their partner’s vagina to have an artificial smell.

The Canadian gynecologist revealed she once dumped a boyfriend for complaining about the smell of her genitals. Dr Gunter has urged women not to feel ashamed and feel they have to resort to buying harmful products that create artificial odours.

She says they upset the vagina’s natural pH balance and leave you at a greater risk of infections like gonorrhoea and even HIV. She’s had a strong opinion on the recent trends for women cleaning their vaginas with cucumbers and Vicks’ Vaporub.

She wrote:

‘I once dated a guy who insinuated my vagina did not smell right. For example, he thought my hair would be better if it were straight. Sadly I took the bait, it wasn’t. ‘He thought I would look better if I dressed a certain way. Again I took the bait. I just felt worse.’





When it came around to telling me how my vagina could be better it finally clicked that this is a form of control that men often use.’ Fortunately I am an appropriately confident vagina expert and I dumped his sorry ass.

Dr Gunter went on to urge women to not fall into the same trap.

‘If you think you have a medical condition, see a doctor. If your partner insinuates that an artificial smell is preferable to the smell of a normal vagina they are the one who has an issue.’ Telling women how they can be better is a classic way of tapping into body image issues and honestly in my personal opinion it is a form of abuse.

Dr Gunter has previously stressed that women should be aware that douches are unnecessary and even dangerous as our intimate areas are designed to clean themselves. In her tweet: ‘A vagina takes care of itself. Like a self cleaning oven.

However, it states that ‘a strong vaginal odor for instance, a “fishy” smell might be abnormal and could indicate a problem.’

WHEN SHOULD I SEE A DOCTOR OVER YOUR VAGINAL ODOR?

It is completely normal for your vagina to have a slight odor. Abnormal vaginal odor that happens because of infection or another problem is usually associated with other vaginal signs and symptoms such as itching, burning, irritation or discharge.

Common causes of abnormal vaginal odor include:

*.Bacterial vaginosis, this is an overgrowth of normally occurring vaginal bacteria and the most common vaginal infection that causes a vaginal odor.

*.Poor hygiene

*.A retained or forgotten tampon left in place for several days

*.Trichomoniasis, a sexually transmitted infection also can lead to vaginal odor.

Chlamydia and gonorrhea infections usually don’t cause vaginal odors. Neither do yeast infections. Less commonly, abnormal vaginal odor may result from:

*.Rectovaginal fistula (an abnormal opening between the rectum and vagina that allows feces to leak into the vagina)

*.Cervical cancer

*.Vaginal cancer

If you’re concerned about an abnormal or persistent vaginal odor, see your doctor for a vaginal exam especially if you have other signs and symptoms such as itching, burning, irritation or discharge.

In the meantime, to minimize vaginal odor:

1.Wash your external genital area: During regular baths or showers, use a very small amount of mild, unscented soap and lots of water.

2.Avoid douching: All healthy vaginas contain bacteria and yeast.

The normal acidity of your vagina keeps bacteria and yeast in check. But douching can actually upset this delicate balance.

