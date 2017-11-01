‘Jide Tinubu slumped before dying’ – Family

The manner in which Jide Tinubu, first son of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu, died has been revealed. According to a member of the Tinubu family, who asked not to be named because of the sensitive nature of the matter, Jide suddenly collapsed and died from what was […]

‘Jide Tinubu slumped before dying’ – Family

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

