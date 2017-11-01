Pages Navigation Menu

Jonathan, Dasuki ask Justice Abang to hands-off Metuh’s trial

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and detained former National Security Adviser, NSA, Col. Sambo Dasuki, retd, on Tuesday, asked Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court in Abuja to hands-off the ongoing trial of erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olisa Metuh. Jonathan, through his lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, […]

