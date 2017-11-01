Pages Navigation Menu

Jonathan reveals more reasons he cannot testify in Metuh’s criminal trial

Posted on Nov 1, 2017

Goodluck Jonathan, former President had given further reasons why he want to be shielded from appearing as a witness in the ongoing trial of ex-Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National Publicity Secretary, Olisa Metuh at an Abuja Federal High Court. Metuh, who is standing trial for receiving the sum of N400m from the Office of the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

