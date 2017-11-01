Just in: Ex-Nigerian Vice President Alex Ekwueme in Coma

The former Vice President of Nigeria, Dr. Alex Ekwueme has reportedly slumped and in coma.

The second republic Vice-President was reported to have collapsed early morning of Saturday 29th of October, 2017 at his residence at Independence Layout in Enugu.

Report from his family members said Dr. Ekwueme is currently at the Intensive Care Unit of Memfys Hospital located along Penok petrol station in Trans-Ekulu, Enugu State for Neurosurgery.

“He was trying to get something from the table when he suddenly collapsed and immediately someone raised the alarm, we proceeded to revive him while cautious enough not to attract neighbours,” a relative, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said.

“When it became obvious that he had lapsed into coma, we rushed him to a hospital (unnamed) in GRA (Government Reserved Area), but we were referred to Memphys Hospital by medical consultants who had critically examined his condition.”

“When there was no sign of improvement on Monday afternoon, we rallied round and informed the former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, who is like a son, and he has been making plans to fly him overseas.”

Details soon…

The post Just in: Ex-Nigerian Vice President Alex Ekwueme in Coma appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

