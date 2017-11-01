Pages Navigation Menu

Kanu Nwankwo & Senegalese Star, El-Hadji Diouf Visit Emir Of Kano, HRH Lamido Sanusi

The Emir of Kano, His Royal Highness Sanusi Lamido Sanusi is to lead thousands of citizens, football enthusiasts and fans who will watch the Match4IDPs in Kano on December 14, as he has promised to grace the occasion in support of the initiative.
The Emir said on Tuesday when he received former Super Eagles of Nigeria captain, Nwankwo Kanu and former Senegal captain, El-Hadji Diouf, two of Africa’s football legends, the Chief Coordinator of the Match4IDPs, Adi Goodman and the Coordinator of the Africa legends, Mo Mohammed Mustapha in his palace.
He also said that he will watch the match between Kano Pillars football club and the Africa legends billed for the Sani Abacha stadium in the ancient city. He said the idea to help contribute to the need of the displaced persons by the organisers was a welcome development.
This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

