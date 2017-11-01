Kenya: Agony Surrounds Kin in Search for Air Crash Victims – AllAfrica.com
|
AllAfrica.com
|
Kenya: Agony Surrounds Kin in Search for Air Crash Victims
AllAfrica.com
A team of divers on October 29, 2017 search for missing passengers of the helicopter that crashed into Lake Nakuru. By Magdalene Wanja, Eric Matara. For the last 10 days now, distressed families of victims of an helicopter crash in Lake Nakuru gather …
Search mission at Lake Nakuru remains a mystery
John Mapozi's mother gazes at Lake Nakuru in agony as divers are still unable to retrieve her son's body
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!