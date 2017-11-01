Kenya judges’ request for extra security denied – defenceWeb
defenceWeb
Kenya judges' request for extra security denied
No extra security for Kenya judges Kenya's government denied a request by Supreme Court judges for extra security after one of their bodyguards was shot, preventing them from holding a hearing that could have delayed last week's presidential election, …
