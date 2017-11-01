Lagos community decries demolition by Navy, laments 2 missing persons

By Godwin Oritse

A community in Oluti, Amuwo Kuje area of Lagos has decried the demolition exercise by men and officers of the Nigerian Navy just as they lamented the where about two persons after the exercise.

Already, residents whose houses were not affected by the demolition exercise are jittery as the Navy officers had promised to come back the next day.

Speaking to Vanguard, Mr. Andrew Uviase said that seven people have been hospitalized as no notice was given to them before the exercise was carried out.

Uviase said that people went to work and came back home to see their houses demolished.

He said he has taken a proactive measure by removing the doors and windows of his house so as to save them from being destroyed.

He said “the Naval officers came with their bulldozer armed with guns and started demolishing peoples’ houses.

“Some people were too shock to see what happened to their houses and fainted”.

Similarly, Mrs Monica Onunkwo said that she has removed the roof of her house par venture her house is marked for demolition.

Condemning the development, the Alamuwo of Amuwo Kuje, Oba Isaac Owolabi Olayemi said that the community has petitioned both the Police and the Navy .

He also said that if the matter was not resolved amicably, they will go to court to seek redress.

In a reaction, the information of the Nigerian Navy in Navy Town, Lieutenant Commander Priscilla Iyorivbe refuted that claims of the community on two people missing adding that nobody was touched.

She explained that residents of the affected area were encroaching on Navy land and the authority had to do the needful.

Iyorivbe said that the Navy Town is a security zone that must be protected at all times adding that residents

