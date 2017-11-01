Lagos ‘ll make Agege stadium ready for CAF champions League- Ambode – Vanguard

Pages Navigation Menu

Lagos 'll make Agege stadium ready for CAF champions League- Ambode

Lagos 'll make Agege stadium ready for CAF champions League- Ambode
Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode on Wednesday heaped praises on the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) Football Club for returning the State back to the prestigious CAF Champions League sixteen years after a team from the …
