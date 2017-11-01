Legislative, Executive will cooperate for good governance – Saraki

Senate President Bukola Saraki on Tuesday pledged the cooperation of the National Assembly with the executive to ensure better administration of the country.

Saraki gave the indication when he fielded questions from State House Correspondents after an interactive dinner hosted by President Muhammadu Buhari in honour of principal officers of the National Assembly in Abuja.

According to him, the event is not just a meeting but to honour the invitation of the President to the National Assembly officers to interact with him since he returned from medical vacation.

“As you know, since he got back we have not really had an opportunity to meet with him as part of the stakeholders,’’ he said.

The Senate President added that this was the first time for such interaction with the leadership of the National Assembly.

“The meeting was to welcome him to show our gratitude that he has come back healthy and continue to assure him that we will continue to cooperate with the executive and also to acknowledge the role we played while he was away that brought stability.

“We thank all the members for the patriotic approach they handled the administration’s affairs in his absence,’’ he said.

On the 2018 appropriation bill, Saraki stated that its presentation lay in the hands of the executive but “we will receive it when they are ready.’’

He said both the National Assembly and the executive would work together to ensure the passage of the bill in December.(NAN)

The post Legislative, Executive will cooperate for good governance – Saraki appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

