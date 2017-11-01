Pages Navigation Menu

Letshego Microfinance Bank was honoured with ‘Excellence in Microfinance Banking’ award at the New Age Banking Summit 2017

Posted on Nov 1, 2017

Letshego MicrofinanceBank, a subsidiary of Letshego Holdings Limited has been honoured with the ‘Excellence in Microfinance Banking’ award at the New Age Banking Summit 2017 which was held in Lagos on Thursday, September 28th, 2017.  The Africa-born inclusive finance group’s Nigerian subsidiary was recognised for its commitment to growth, transformation, and the provision of simple, […]

