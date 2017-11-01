Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

LG gives facelift to the health sector through CSR Initiative

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

LG ELECTRONICS, a global leader in Consumer Electronics and Heating, Ventilation and Air conditioning, has donated some units of All New Gencool Inverter Air Conditioners, Jet Cool Air Conditioners as well as Treated Mosquito nets to the Braithwaite memorial specialist hospital, in Port Harcourt, River State as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities. […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.