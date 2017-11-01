Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Look: Ancient gold ring around B777? – gulfnews.com

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


gulfnews.com

Look: Ancient gold ring around B777?
gulfnews.com
Dubai: Emirates has unveiled the first aircraft in its fleet with a new livery dedicated to Expo 2020 Dubai. The decal was installed on A6-EPK, an Emirates Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, at the Emirates Engineering hangar. The unique and striking livery is
Emirates unveils aircraft with new Expo 2020 Dubai liveryGulf Business News
Emirates unveils new Expo 2020 plane designsThe National
11 Africa countries signed in for Expo 2020 Dubai, 3 years to eventVanguard

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.