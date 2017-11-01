Looters’ trial: CJN inaugurates panel today

NATIONAL Judicial Council, NJC, yesterday, picked a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Suleiman Galadima, as the new Chairman of its Corruption and Financial Crime Cases Trial Monitoring Committee, COTRIMCO. Galadima was appointed to replace former President of the Court of Appeal, PCA, Justice Ayo Salami, who declined to be a part of the committee. […]

