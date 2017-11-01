Madjer calls Algeria big names to face Eagles

Former Algeria soccer star and newly appointed manager, Rabah Madjer has named a strong squad for their play for pride World Cup qualifier against Nigeria at the Mohamed-Hamlaoui stadium in Constantine.

Leicester City duo Riyad Mahrez and Islam Slimani, Porto midfielder Yacine Brahimi, RSC Anderlecht’s Sofiane Hanni, Schalke 04 ace Nabil Bentaleb and Napoli defender Faouzi Ghoulam are the eye-catching names called up for the World Cup qualifier against the Super Eagles.

Algeria have lost their last four matches in Group B of the African World Cup qualifiers and will be playing for pride when they face the Super Eagles, who sealed qualification for the football festival on Match Day 5.

The Desert Foxes will face Central African Republic in a friendly on November 14, on the same date Nigeria will play Argentina in a high-profile friendly in Russia

