Mamuzee Twins Unveil Innoson Made In Nigeria Cars For Pageant Winners – Gistmaster (blog)

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Entertainment

Mamuzee Twins Unveil Innoson Made In Nigeria Cars For Pageant Winners
Gistmaster (blog)
Abuja Based popular duo artistes, Mamuzee Twins have flagged-off one of their many projects to empower young male and female Nigerians through a pageant contest ” Miss And Mr Nigeria Resources Ambassador”. The first ever contest designed to …

