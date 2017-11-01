Matic Has Nothing To Prove To Chelsea

Former Chelsea midfielder, Nemanja Matic, says he has nothing to prove to the club, as he prepares for a return to the Bridge with United.

The Serbia international midfielder was deemed surplus to requirements at Chelsea and sold to United for £40 million.

Matic has been impressive for Manchester United so far this season and will feature against Chelsea on Sunday.

Matic told reporters ahead of the heavyweight encounter: “When I played there I showed my quality. We won the title twice, we also won cups. So I don’t need to prove anything to them – I need to prove it to my new club.

“I spent a good time at Chelsea, three-and-a-half years is a long time, so, of course, it means a lot to me to go back. It’s going to be something special to play again in the stadium.

“But now I’m on the other side, I’m a Manchester United player. I’m a professional and I’m going to do my best against them to get three points for my team. We know how important this game is.”

