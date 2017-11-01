Messi Opts Of Friendly Match Against Super Eagles

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has been excused from the friendly match against the Super Eagles when both sides clash in an international friendly on November 14. However, Messi will play the friendly against Russia on November 11 at the reopening of the Luzhnikí stadium in Moscow. Argentina coaching crew, headed by Jorge Sampaoli, will allow…

