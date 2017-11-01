Pages Navigation Menu

Messi Opts Of Friendly Match Against Super Eagles

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has been excused from the friendly match against the Super Eagles when both sides clash in an international friendly on November 14. However, Messi will play the friendly against Russia on November 11 at the reopening of the Luzhnikí stadium in Moscow. Argentina coaching crew, headed by Jorge Sampaoli, will allow…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

