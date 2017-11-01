Miss Nigeria 2017: Winner Gets A Luxury Car, N3M, One Year Free Accommodation In Lagos.. See Audition Dates

Miss Nigeria Organization is calling for entries into the 41st and Diamond Jubilee edition of the most prestigious and oldest pageant in Nigeria. Built as a platform to empower women

The post Miss Nigeria 2017: Winner Gets A Luxury Car, N3M, One Year Free Accommodation In Lagos.. See Audition Dates appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

