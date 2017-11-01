Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mo Abudu, Tiwa Savage, TY Bello, Ruth Osime celebrate Lanre Olusola at 50

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Mo Abudu gathered a glamorous crowd on Sunday, October 29th at a private Johnnie Walker whisky dinner to honour her friend, Life & Business Coach Lanre Olusola. In an atmosphere of sheer sophistication, the unique experience offered some of Nigeria’s most stylish men and women from the corporate and social world an opportunity to toast …

The post Mo Abudu, Tiwa Savage, TY Bello, Ruth Osime celebrate Lanre Olusola at 50 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.