“Money Is More Important Than Talent In The Music Industry ” – Niniola

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Afro-house singer Niniola, has giving a piece of advice to the up and coming artistes as she said the music industry is beyond the facade that talent alone can guarantee a successful career. The ‘Sicker’ singer, who released her sophomore album earlier than expected, said this during a recent media tour in the UK. In a chat …

