Monkeypox hits Edo

A suspected case of MonkeyPox disease was on Tuesday discovered in Edo State. The patient is currently receiving treatment at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital. Management of the hospital disclosed that samples have been taken for test and result was being awaited from the designated World Health Organization (WHO) accredited test center. Public Relations […]

