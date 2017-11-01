Monkeypox: Mass evacuation of patients hits UBTH

There was confusion at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) in Edo State, over scare of Monkey Pox disease. It was learnt that mass evacuation of patients hit the hospital on Wednesday, following conflicting reports over a person suspected to have contacted the disease and admitted at the hospital. Also, there is tension in […]

