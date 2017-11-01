Pages Navigation Menu

Moses, Troost-Ekong up for Caf awards – SuperSport

Moses, Troost-Ekong up for Caf awards
Victor Moses and William Troost-Ekong have been picked among 30 players as nominees for this year's African Player of the Year award. The other Nigerian player nominated is Al Ahly striker Junior Ajayi who will vie for honours in the African Player of
