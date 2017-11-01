Mozart’s fancy shoe buckle auctioned for €12,500

A shoe buckle owned by one of the world’s most famous composers, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, has been auctioned for €12,500 ($14,500) in Vienna. The show was handed down by the family of the famous composer’s shoemaker since the 18th century. “The buyer of the sale that ended on Monday wished to stay anonymous,’’ a Dorotheum …

The post Mozart’s fancy shoe buckle auctioned for €12,500 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

