Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MTN Focused on Preparing for Nigerian Unit IPO in Six Months – Bloomberg

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Bloomberg

MTN Focused on Preparing for Nigerian Unit IPO in Six Months
Bloomberg
MTN agreed to the Lagos IPO as part of the settlement of a $1 billion fine imposed by Nigerian regulators on MTN in 2015. Photographer: Bloomberg. MTN Group Ltd. is focused on laying the groundwork for an initial public offering of its Nigerian
MTN Nigeria IPO picks up paceMobile World Live
MTN gunning for Nigeria IPO within six monthsDeveloping Telecoms

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.